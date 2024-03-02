Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.