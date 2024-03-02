Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £118.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

