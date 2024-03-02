Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.35.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,980 shares of company stock valued at $917,172. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

