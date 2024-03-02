Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 171.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

FRT stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.