TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.