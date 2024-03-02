Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,770 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $318.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

