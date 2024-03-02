Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 103 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average of $289.53. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.52.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

