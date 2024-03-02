Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,640 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 18.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PPL by 7.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 589,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

