Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

