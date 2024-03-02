Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

