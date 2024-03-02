TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on THS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

