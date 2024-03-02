Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $87.00 at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of TREX opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. Trex has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

