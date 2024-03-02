Trexquant Investment LP Buys 22,604 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $406,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $43.34 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

