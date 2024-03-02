Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,270,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.7 %

OI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

