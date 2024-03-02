Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.62 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,756,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares in the company, valued at $32,756,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,877 shares of company stock worth $19,866,826 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

