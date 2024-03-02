Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 250.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $121,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

