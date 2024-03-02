Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

VOYA stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

