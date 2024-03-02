Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 51,502 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,502 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

