Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $531.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $532.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

