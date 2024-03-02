Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trimble by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

