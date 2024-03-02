Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,372.55%.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
