Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -293.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,372.55%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.