Truist Financial Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $68.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of ADC opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

