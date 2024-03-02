Truist Financial Increases Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $54.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

