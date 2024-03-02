Truist Financial Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $105.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

BWXT stock opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

