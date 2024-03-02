Truist Financial Raises LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $37.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LendingTree by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

