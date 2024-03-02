Truist Financial Raises Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target to $25.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

