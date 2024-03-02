Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

