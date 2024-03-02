Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance
Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.96.
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
