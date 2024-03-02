Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

TWLO stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,210,000 after purchasing an additional 241,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

