UBS Group Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $102.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

ACHC stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

