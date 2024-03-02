UBS Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $685.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $570.00 to $685.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $556.82.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $619.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $620.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,741,211,000 after buying an additional 178,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

