Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

