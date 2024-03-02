uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 9.88. uniQure has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 890,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

