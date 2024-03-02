Uniswap Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $681.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00019601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00149676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

