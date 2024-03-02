United Services Automobile Association Acquires 10,867 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

