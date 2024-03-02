United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,672 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

