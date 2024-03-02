United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,516 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

