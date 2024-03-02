United Services Automobile Association Acquires 7,599 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

