United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

