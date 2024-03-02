United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

