United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,031 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

