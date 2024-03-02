United Services Automobile Association Buys 605 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.9 %

FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

