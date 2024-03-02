United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322,540 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

