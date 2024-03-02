United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of ON opened at $81.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

