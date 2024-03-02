United Services Automobile Association Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 104.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 734,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,258 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 435.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 198.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 901,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,989,000 after buying an additional 403,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

