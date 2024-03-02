United Services Automobile Association Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

