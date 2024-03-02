United Services Automobile Association Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

