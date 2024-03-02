United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

