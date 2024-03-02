United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

