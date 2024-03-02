United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.56. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,608,857 shares of company stock valued at $225,489,781. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

