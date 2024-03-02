United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

